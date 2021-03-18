Boxing legend Mike Tyson hints at the date of his next fight

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson dropped a hint about his comeback exhibition bout on a recent podcast with current pound-for-pound boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

'Iron' Mike Tyson sat down with Canelo Alvarez and the latter's coach, Eddy Reynoso, in the latest episode of 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo was Tyson's co-host and served as the translator for the Mexican boxing champion.

When Eddy Reynoso asked Mike Tyson about his next fight, the boxing legend stated that a fight for May 2021 is in the works. However, there has been no official confirmation from Triller or Legends only League regarding this matter.

Mike then proceeded to ask Alvarez about his next fight, to which the undisputed super-middleweight champion replied by saying it will be held on May 8th, during the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is coming off a glorious knockout victory over Avni Yildirim in February and is set to fight Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO title. It has been reported that the fight will likely take place at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium with an expected attendance of 70,000 people.

Who might be next in line for Mike Tyson?

Even though he has been retired for almost 15 years, Mike Tyson proved the legitimacy of his striking prowess at 54 years of age against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. last year.

The two gladiators fought in an 8-round exhibition bout that was ultimately ruled a draw. Both Mike and Jones were happy to have shared the ring together in the post-fight interview with Jim Gray.

It has been speculated that Mike Tyson might face Evander Holyfield next. The two combatants have traded blows twice during their heyday and want a trilogy bout to conclude their rivalry.

In an interview with Brian Custer, Holyfield suggested that a trilogy fight with Tyson will certainly cross the $100 million mark in pay-per-view buys.

"I think it is close. I think we both want to do it. It can happen... We are the two top people that everyone wants to see," said Holyfield.

Earlier, Mike Tyson offered Holyfield an opportunity for a forthright agreement to do away with "business associates" who have handled the deal "totally wrong".

Mike Tyson wants to make a deal directly with Evander Holyfield 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fIQEQPIcsf — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 2, 2020