Evander Holyfield claims trilogy fight with Mike Tyson could earn over $100 million in revenue

Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield believes that a trilogy bout with Mike Tyson will make for a blockbuster event.

In a recent interview with Brian Custer, Evander Holyfield discussed his comeback to the world of combat sports. The veteran is considering taking part in the Legends Only League, a sports league created by Mike Tyson for grandmasters who wish to compete in their respective sports.

Holyfield believes a third fight with Tyson would generate $100 million in revenue💰 pic.twitter.com/DRP47poeh2 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 10, 2021

Holyfield, also known as 'The Real Deal', described the anticipation that fans have for this trilogy bout, considering how things went the last time the two combatants faced each other in the ring. The infamous ear-biting incident is engraved in every boxing fan's memory.

"I think it is close. I think we both want to do it. It can happen... We are the two top people that everyone wants to see," said Holyfield.

The year was 1997. Holyfield and Tyson were expected to lock horns in a rematch at MGM Grand Garden Arena. 'The Real Deal' had defeated 'Iron' Mike in their first meeting in 1996. The rematch saw an electrifying buildup as Mike Tyson was seeking redemption against Holyfield.

However, nobody had anticipated a dark turn at the grand event when Mike Tyson bit off a chunk from Holyfield's ear. Tyson was immediately disqualified and Holyfield was declared the winner of the second encounter as well.

Holyfield stated that he forgave Mike Tyson when he went back to his locker room following the fight. Years later, the two reconciled and talked about the incident on Mike Tyson's podcast, 'Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson'.

Will Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III come to fruition in 2021?

Mike Tyson made his return to the boxing ring against former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match last November. The two veterans displayed a striking masterclass and showed that the old-timers still possessed the acumen to fight professionally in the ring.

The fight was made available on Triller, a streaming platform, and sold around 1.2 million pay-per-views. This goes to show that 'Iron' Mike is still one of the biggest draws in combat sports.

Evander Holyfield claimed that Tyson's fight with Jones was just a tune-up for the 'global event' that Holyfield vs Tyson III is going to be.