Did Mike Tyson win his last fight? Who is his next fight likely to be against?

'Iron' Mike Tyson made his professional boxing return in 2020. His opponent was Roy Jones Jr. who is considered by many as one of the greatest boxers of all time. The two veterans locked horns on November 28 in an eight-round exhibition match.

After an eight-round back and forth battle, the fight was ruled as a draw. Many analysts believe that it was Tyson who threw the more damaging shots. Jones, on the other hand, was capitalizing on his patented footwork as he danced around and jabbed at Mike Tyson.

The event was a part of Mike Tyson's Legends Only League and was made available on Triller, a streaming platform. According to journalist Dan Rafael, the event sold 1.2 million pay-per-views.

This spectacular performance on the box office can be attributed to the fact that Tyson and Jones never competed against each other during their heydays. Roy Jones Jr. was rising to become a dominant light heavyweight champion when Mike Tyson's prime days as an elite heavyweight were coming to an end.

Mike Tyson began his career as a pro-boxer when he was 18 years old. His reputation as a lethal knockout artist earned him the title of the 'baddest man on the planet'. He enjoyed a two-decade-long illustrious career before he finally decided to take off the gloves in 2005.

Who will be Mike Tyson's next opponent?

Following the success of his last fight, Mike Tyson has revealed that he will fight again in 2021. His next opponent is expected to be the legendary Evander Holyfield. The infamous ear-biting incident is engraved in every boxing fan's memory and thus, selling this fight will not be hard.

Evander Holyfield has also expressed his interest in boxing with Mike Tyson yet again. In November 2020, Holyfield demanded Mike Tyson sign the dotted line and give the fans what they want.

"This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. You said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it's on you now. I'm ready."

Holyfield also stated that Mike Tyson's fight with Roy Jones Jr. was merely a tune-up fight to prepare him for the 'global event' that would be Tyson vs Holyfield. It will be interesting to see if the two veterans will finally trade blows for a third time in 2021.