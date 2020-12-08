Evander Holyfield says the Mike Tyson trilogy fight will take place; reveals why he wants to face Tyson

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield has asserted that a third fight between him and Mike Tyson will come to fruition next year.

Evander Holyfield also explained why he’d like to compete in the trilogy matchup between him and fellow combat sports legend Mike Tyson. Both boxing icons have lately expressed interest in a trilogy fight.

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson have been working towards a deal for the trilogy fight

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Evander Holyfield suggested that he and his business associates have been in discussions with Mike Tyson in order to book their trilogy matchup.

Mike Tyson had recently revealed that negotiations between his associates and Evander Holyfield’s business associates have repeatedly failed to yield desirable results.

Tyson emphasized that he wants to speak to Holyfield directly, rather than having each party’s middle-men negotiate on their behalf. Evander Holyfield has now spoken to TMZ Sports regarding his negotiations with Tyson, and stated –

“Well, we definitely had a conversation with him (Mike Tyson), so it looks like it’s gonna happen. It looks like it’s gonna happen.”

Additionally, when questioned by the interviewer as to what he’d like to say to Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield said –

“Let’s do it, baby…Simple as that; let’s do it…That’s the only guy that I see that the people want. If you’re doing anything, you’re doing it for the people. And the purpose is the people. And because it’s the people is what makes things go around...If it wasn’t for the people wanting, then I wouldn’t be saying nothing to him.”

Evander Holyfield is confident that the fight will come to fruition

Advertisement

Furthermore, with regard to the potential fight between them not coming to fruition despite extensive talks in recent times, Evander Holyfield stated –

“Well, I think we will come together. I think (it’ll take) just a little bit more time. And I’m very thankful that I’m getting to put it out there that I’m ready.”

Moreover, Evander Holyfield asserted that he believes the third fight between him and Mike Tyson will surely happen in 2021. The Real Deal said –

“I’m a very confident person. You know, I think it’s going to happen.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀



Mike Tyson agrees.

Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Advertisement

Evander Holyfield also suggested that he’d be open to fighting on the same card as his son Evan Holyfield who is an up-and-coming professional boxer.

Evander noted that a fight between him and Mike Tyson would attract a considerable amount of viewers, adding that Evan competing on the same card as them would help him get a boost in his own popularity as well.

The consensus in the combat sports world is that although the first two fights between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson were professional boxing matches, the third fight will likely be an exhibition boxing match.

Holyfield defeated Tyson via 11th round TKO in their first fight back in 1996, and then once again bested Tyson via DQ (Disqualification) in their second fight in 1997 due to Tyson repeatedly biting Evander's ear.

Would you like to see Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson compete in their trilogy fight? Sound off in the comments.