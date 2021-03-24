'The fight is on' - Mike Tyson confirms date for trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson has announced the official date for his next boxing match. The 54-year-old boxing veteran is set to face former undisputed champion Evander Holyfield, with whom Tyson has shared the ring twice previously.

Speaking with Haute Living in an Instagram Live session, Mike Tyson stated that the two camps have been working out "small fundamental differences". 'Kid Dynamite' is ready to clash with the Holyfield as soon as the paperwork is completed.

"I could see that happening... the only thing we have to do is get some small fundamental difference fixed. Get some paperwork done and it's on to the races with me and Evander," said Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson also confirmed the date for the trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield. The two old-timers will fight on May 29th despite Holyfield's camp recently claiming that the fight was off due to contract negotiation issues.

"I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th", said Mike Tyson.

Evander Holyfield is expecting a $100 million pay-per-view record for the trilogy fight and has reportedly agreed upon dividing the profits in a 50/50 split with Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield will be available exclusively on Legends Only League

Earlier this week, Mike Tyson clarified on social media that he has disassociated himself with Triller, the promotion that brought the Tyson vs Jones Jr. bout to fruition. Legends Only League, a sports league owned by Mike Tyson in partnership with Eros innovations, will reportedly host Tyson's next fight.

It appears that Mike Tyson is done with promoters taking away a hefty chunk of the profits from boxing events. Tyson believes that business can be conducted without the interference of boxing promoters as they are "overrated cheerleaders".

"Listen, we don't need promoters. Whatever, what's a promoter? An overrated cheerleader? They tell a fighter how great he is... I like promoters personally, but why do you need somebody in that position of business? Now you gotta be nice to this guy, kiss his a** because he's the boss. No, you shouldn't have to do that. You go get the check and do whatever the hell you want to," said Mike Tyson.