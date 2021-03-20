Mike Tyson confirms he will never do business with Triller, the promotion Jake Paul is fighting under

Mike Tyson has clarified that he is not associated with Triller Fight Club, a project formed in partnership between Triller Network and American rapper Snoop Dogg.

'Iron Mike' fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout last year with the broadcasting rights being licensed to Triller. Since then, there has been some speculation regarding Tyson teaming up with the social networking service for his next boxing match.

To clear the air, the legendary boxer uploaded a post on his Instagram profile and noted he does not have any affiliation with Triller Fight Club. He also added that he will never do business with the popular American social-networking service.

“Just to be clear, there is no Tyson with Triller fight. I don’t know any Triller executives personally. I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event. I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club," read Tyson's Instagram post.

Last year, Mike Tyson joined hands with Eros Innovations to form Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a platform aimed at supporting retired athletes in their individual sports.

Triller Fight Club rose to popularity following the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV event, which also saw YouTuber Jake Paul knock out former NBA star Nate Robinson. The broadcasting rights of Paul's next fight against Ben Askren are also conferred to the entertainment platform.

When will Mike Tyson fight next?

Mike Tyson recently revealed that he expects himself to get back into the boxing ring in May this year. The boxing legend said he will fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on May 29 or later. The former undisputed champion, however, did not name his opponent.

Mike Tyson might be returning to the ring May 29! 🥊



No opponent was named. Who do you think he should face? pic.twitter.com/lUTSSy8Gf4 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) March 19, 2021

Tyson's longtime adversary, Evander Holyfield, had expressed his interest in challenging Iron Mike for the third time. The heavyweight greats have fought each other twice, with Holyfield emerging victorious on both occasions.