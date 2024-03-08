When Mike Tyson gave three-word prediction for "white motherf***er" Jake Paul two years before their Netflix fight announcement

Two years before the thought of a Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match was a reality, 'Iron Mike' offered his thoughts on how a matchup between him and 'The Problem Child' would turn out. The legendary heavyweight spoke on the then hypothetical bout on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

Despite being in his fifties, Tyson felt that he would not be so hampered by age that the likes of Paul would be able to beat him. When asked, he claimed that he would not only beat Paul but would do so easily.

'Iron' said:

"So f***ing easy. Yeah, but we love him, I would never. He's like my own f***ing family, I love this little white motherf***er, you know what I mean? He's got balls, he's got f***ing balls. When you see a white boy with balls, you know, I'm talking about for real, like 'f*** you, motherf***er!'"

To this end, while Tyson felt that he would undoubtedly beat Paul should the two cross swords, he claimed that he would never fight him. That, however, turned out to be untrue, as the two are now scheduled for a boxing match on July 20, which will be the first combat sports event to be broadcast on Netflix.

While Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and among the most feared knockout artists across all combat sports, he is far past his prime. First, he is not the 'Iron Mike' of old, having officially retired in 2005, a year short of two decades ago.

Though he did author something of a return in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., another legendary boxer, both men were in already in their fifties and far past their prime. Now, in 2024, Tyson is almost 60 years old and will turn 58 a month before his boxing match with Paul.

Given his advanced age, the bout with Paul has drawn universal condemnation from all corners of the combat sports world, with many accusing 'The Problem Child' of exploiting Tyson for his benefit. It also marks a return to old habits for Paul, who has been widely criticized for facing over-the-hill fighters.

Virtually every professional fighter he has ever faced, except Tommy Fury and, to a degree, Andre August, has been far older than him, with many being well past their physical prime and on losing streaks. Tyson, however, is significantly older than all of his foes combined.

The matchup may very well be historical, as it signals Netflix's first attempt at broadcasting a live sports event.

What were Mike Tyson's last professional boxing matches?

As previously mentioned, Mike Tyson retired in 2005 after a rough run of form. No longer able to contend with the world's best, 'Iron Mike' left the world of professional boxing after a disheartening stretch in his final four fights. It began with a knockout loss to Lennox Lewis in a heavyweight title fight.

While he was able to rebound with a vintage first-round knockout of Clifford Etienne, it did not signal a return to form, as 'Iron Mike' was stopped in his subsequent two fights, after which he retired. Now, however, he will make his return to professional boxing against Jake Paul.

Many regard it as an ill-advised move, but throughout his career, Tyson has been nothing if not his own man.