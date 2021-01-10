Watch: Mike Tyson knockout highlights - Every time Iron Mike sent an opponent to the canvas

With 43 knockouts from of his 58 professional boxing bouts, Mike Tyson was a real KO machine. Having an unbeaten run until his 38th fight, 'Iron Mike' maintained one of the most impressive boxing records ever.

Celebrating his return from retirement, we selected a video that contains all of Tyson's knockouts in only ten minutes. The video, uploaded to YouTube by the "That's why MMA!" channel, remembers one of the best pugilists' greatness.

Since his first fights as a teenager, Tyson had recorded knockouts - still under 20 years of age - until his most senior performances, when the heavyweight champion was already close to his forties.

Mike Tyson's first professional knockout came against Hector Mercedes in 1985. From there, 'Iron Mike' would win via KO in the next 18 fights of his career, until facing James Tillis - who he beat via unanimous decision.

“You fall down 100 times, you get up 100 times, you learn 100 lessons” - Mike Tyson on #hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/H4m6D7e8WM — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 18, 2019

The first loss in Mike Tyson's professional career would happen only five years after his debut. Buster Douglas, the 42:1 underdog, sent Tyson down to the canvas for the first time to win the bout in the tenth round in a polemic fight.

Even though the first signs of Tyson's wear and tear were already visible, the champion would return to the ring not long after to add three more knockouts in a row to his career.

Mike Tyson's last victory with a knockout happened in 2003 when the former heavyweight champion was already 36 years old. He entered the ring for the 56th time in his professional life to face fellow veteran Clifford Etienne. At this time, Tyson's career was visibly approaching its end, after only four wins from his previous nine fights.

Advertisement

Has Mike Tyson returned from his retirement?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson returned from his retirement to fight former multi-weight champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. The clash was organized to help promote Tyson's latest business venture, 'Legends Only League.'

According to Tyson, the project aims to revitalize the career of athletes who are past their peak but still want to continue competing. Often veteran athletes do not receive too many opportunities or have difficulties signing high-grade deals in professional sports.

But with his 'Legends Only League,' Mike Tyson aims to change that scenario, grouping all of these sports legends with their suitable age group. 'Iron Mike' believes that people still have the interest to watch legends performing - even if "they are one or two seconds slower."

Advertisement

In his bout with Jones Jr, Mike Tyson displayed some of the prime aggression that made him famous. Although the duel ended in a draw, most people got the impression that Tyson should have left the night as the winner.