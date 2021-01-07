Was Mike Tyson on shrooms during his appearance on Logan Paul's podcast?

Mike Tyson stopped smoking a marijuana joint to chew down four grams of magic mushrooms during his interview with Logan Paul.

The boxing legend was present in Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast episode last year discussing Paul's upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather. Tyson revealed his love for mushrooms only five minutes into the conversation, .

Tyson admitted to taking mushrooms for training boxing and said he used them before returning from retirement to fight against Roy Jones Jr. last December. "I'm an extremist," said Mike Tyson before eating a handful of the mind-bending fungus.

"It [taking mushrooms] makes you pretty objective to what is going on. And, you know, mushrooms really tell you [that] you are nothing. You feel more connected to the earth."

Mike Tyson did 8g of mushroom on a podcast yesterday pic.twitter.com/ozLVOGqilg — RichSavage (@UfcFightFan4) December 31, 2020

An advocate for recreational drugs such as marijuana and mushrooms, Tyson is always voicing his opinions about the legalization of named hallucinogens. He currently owns "Tyson Holistic," a cannabis business that reportedly makes over half a million dollars each month.

Tyson is excited with the transition in the United States government since President-Elect Joe Biden promised to open up and regulate the use of drugs around the country. Although many states are already decriminalizing the use of drugs, Biden is set to ink a federal law.

Mike Tyson thinks that Floyd Mayweather will beat Logan Paul's a**

Mike Tyson did not waste any time talking about who will win the exhibition boxing bout between unbeaten multiple champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul.

"Floyd will beat his fu**ing a**. But it is going to be good. It is going to be good. He will fight back, though," Mike Tyson told co-host Mike Majlak.

Advertisement

Although Tyson is thrilled with the new possibilities emerging for boxing with the addition of social media and YouTube stars to the sport, he is realistic about their chances when facing a real pugilist.

Mayweather is regarded as the best defensive boxer ever. With a 50-0 record, 'Money' also holds all the pay-per-view records. One of his most famous bouts happened in 2017 when he entered the ring for the 49th time in his pro career to face UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul had only one professional boxing bout when he faced British rapper KSI in 2019. Logan Paul ended up losing the fight via split decision.

The clash will take place on February 20 in a yet-to-be-announced venue. Do you think Logan Paul could shock the world and produce the biggest upset in sports history? Sound off in the comments.