Mike Tyson releases statement on Netflix fight with Jake Paul amid raging social media backlash - "I plan to finish him"

The combat sports world has been set abuzz by the announcement of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. Their fight would be streamed live on Netflix. Meanwhile, amid massive fan backlash to the announcement, 'Iron' Mike has addressed the upcoming bout.

Many have criticized the 27-year-old Paul. The fight's detractors have cited that the 57-year-old Tyson's way past his athletic prime and that the considerably younger Paul's been active as a boxer.

A former undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing, Mike Tyson's last professional boxing bout witnessed him suffer a sixth-round stoppage defeat against Kevin McBride in June 2005. Tyson (50-6-2 NC) subsequently announced his retirement and is yet to return to pro boxing. Nevertheless, 'Iron' did compete in exhibition boxing matches in the ensuing years.

Tyson's latest exhibition boxing match, a clash against fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr., also featured Paul on the fight card. The boxing event in November 2020 was headlined by the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight.

The co-headlining fight was a professional boxing matchup between Paul and basketball player Nate Robinson. The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight was an unscored exhibition bout, while the Paul matchup ended with him emerging victorious via second-round KO.

Since that event, Tyson hasn't stepped into the boxing ring for an exhibition or sort of boxing match. On the contrary, 'The Problem Child' continued competing as a professional boxer. After beating Robinson, Paul has competed in eight boxing bouts, going 7-1 in them and taking his overall pro boxing record to 9-1.

Furthermore, the legendary Tyson has now issued a statement on his boxing match against Paul. 'Iron' lauded him for his growth as a pugilist, adding that he's excited about their clash. He stated:

"I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul ... He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT ... I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: 'The Problem Child' returns to action against boxing royalty

The Jake Paul Netflix announcement, the revelation that he'll face boxing royalty Mike Tyson in a boxing match live on Netflix, has taken the combat sports world by storm. Moreover, it's been emphasized that the matchup won't be a pay-per-view (PPV) and can be watched free on Netflix, which is expected to increase its viewership significantly.

Their fight is expected to be contested as a professional boxing match in the heavyweight division. It'll headline a boxing event that'll take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. As for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson date, the showdown is booked to transpire on July 20, 2024. Additional details about the rest of the fight card will likely unravel soon.

