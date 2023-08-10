Jake Paul is just trying to get attention, Logan is f***ing brilliant - Dana White draws a hard line between the two Paul brothers  

Jake Paul and Logan Paul are undoubtedly among the most popular yet polarizing internet personalities in the world today. The pair of siblings became famous after starring in a Disney kids' show and later gained notoriety through their content on YouTube.

Over the past few years, both Paul brothers have tried to make their mark in the combat sports world. While the younger Paul sibling has become a massive name in boxing, the elder brother signed as a professional wrestler with the WWE.

While many have varying opinions about the Paul brothers, UFC president Dana White is certain about which sibling he likes more.

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has made himself a thorn in White's side and has publically bashed the UFC frontman on the fighters' pay issue enough several times. Meanwhile, Logan Paul's sports hydration venture, PRIME Hydration, is in business with the UFC and is notably advertised on the famed octagon.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White explained the difference between the Paul brothers, saying:

"I don't f**king hate Jake Paul. He's a young kid, and he's just trying to get attention. He's doing his thing. Whatever, it's all good. The brother is f**king brilliant. The brother's bringing in the big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman and is making some big moves."

Watch the full interview below:

Dan Hardy refuses to count Jake Paul out in an MMA fight against Nate Diaz

Former UFC star Dan Hardy recently weighed in on a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz MMA fight.

Diaz and Paul faced each other in a boxing match in Dallas last weekend. The ten-round contest also marked the former UFC star's boxing debut. Despite Diaz showing his grit and durability during the fight, Paul cruised his way to a unanimous decision win.

In the immediate aftermath, the Youtuber challenged Diaz to an MMA fight and claimed to have a $10 million standing offer for him to accept. While many dismissed Jake Paul as a worthy opponent for a veteran like Nate Diaz, Dan Hardy begs to differ.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hardy said:

"I know I’m going to get some heat for this, but I think it could be competitive. With what we’ve seen from Jake Paul in a boxing match is that he’s willing to stand and trade with Nate at times. He’s willing to be in the pocket… In a striking sense, it’s going to be some level of competitiveness. Most likely Nate would submit him of course, but I can’t count Jake out."