Jake Paul - KSI beef escalates after fight offer triggers heated war-of-words: “Jealously is a disease”

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 01, 2024 23:08 GMT
Jake Paul and KSI rekindle feud on social media [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jake Paul and KSI's beef recently escalated after a war of words ensued following a fight offer to keep the upcoming Netflix event intact. The YouTubers-turned-boxers have been at odds for years and have constantly been linked to a bout that has failed to materialize.

'The Problem Child' rekindled the feud after suggesting that the PRIME co-founder step in for Mike Tyson, who was forced to postpone their bout due to a health issue. Paul took to his X account to issue the challenge by mentioning that the fight wouldn't be difficult to book due to KSI's weight and put him on blast in a series of tweets. In addition, he also spoiled who his opponent is for his next bout.

Paul wrote:

"KSI's coach saying he is over 200lbs right now? So no weight excuses. Let's run it for July 20th and then Paul-Tyson in October / November...KSI vs. Amir Khan I f*** with. Good entertainment...I just gave KSI and his forehead the opportunity again for July. He said he's fighting in August, cool. I'm fighting in October/November. February it is, 200 lbs, MSG, NYC. Get it done...Jealousy is a disease. I hope you get better soon."

Check out Jake Paul's tweets below:

Paul's tweets regarding KSI [Image courtesy: @jakepaul - X]

KSI responds to Jake Paul's challenge

Jake Paul's challenge didn't go unnoticed as KSI clapped back at 'The Problem Child' for his insistence on fighting Mike Tyson.

The PRIME co-founder took to his X account and proposed a counteroffer for a bout at the end of the year instead. KSI mentioned that he would agree to a bout contested at 185 pounds if he truly wanted to fight him. He wrote:

"I've already got a fight lined up in August. Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead...You asked for 185 [pounds] Jake, you fraudulent twat. The old folks home has run out of options. This is all just noise. You don't really want to fight. December, let's run it at 185 [pounds]. No bullsh**. No excuses."

Check out KSI's responses to Jake Paul below:

KSI's tweets responding to Paul [Image courtesy: @KSI - X]

