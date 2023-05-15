The sport of boxing has seen a massive wave of influencers like Jake Paul, KSI, Logan Paul, and more entering the squared circle over the past few years.

Amongst many social media stars that have entered the boxing ring, 'The Problem Child' and 'JJ' are arguably two of the biggest and most feared influencer boxers at the moment.

The two also happen to share a common disregard for each other and a potential boxing bout between the two looks inevitable. Apart from the hatered for each other, Paul and KSI also seem to have one more thing in common: an uppercut.

A video posted on Twitter by a fan has showcased Jake Paul and KSI being hit with the same uppercut. During his bout against Tommy Fury, the 6-1 boxer was hit with an uppercut. Much like what happened with Paul, the Brit was hit with a similar strike during his 2019 bout against Logan Paul.

Watch the clip below:

Lord Rxn 🦀 @Rxn_605 Jake Paul and KSI both being caught by the same uppercut, in the same way by Tommy Fury and Logan Paul.



Jake recently, KSI in the past. How would KSI and Jake match up now against each other? Jake Paul and KSI both being caught by the same uppercut, in the same way by Tommy Fury and Logan Paul. Jake recently, KSI in the past. How would KSI and Jake match up now against each other? https://t.co/TFwalttdDU

While both Paul and KSI were caught with similar punches during their respective bouts, the outcome of their fights was different. 'The Problem Child' lost his bout against Tommy Fury via split decision. On the flipside, the Brit won his bout against Logan Paul in the same fashion.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI's controversial win over Joe Fournier

KSI returned to the squared circle this past weekend with a win over Joe Fournier. While he secured a second-round knockout, the outcome of the fight has been stained by a controversy.

'JJ' hit Joe Fournier with a huge overhand right in the second round which seemed to have wobbled his opponent. However, he failed to land a right hook and caught Fournier with an elbow, which knocked him out.

It is worth noting that had the incident been caught by the referee, the bout would've most likely ended in a no contest. However, that wasn't the case. Reacting to the victory of his arch nemesis, Paul took to Twitter and called for the bout to be ruled as a disqualification or a no contest:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.



I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m

Poll : 0 votes