Jake Paul lashes out at 'coked-up 'Conor McGregor for tweeting-and-deleting at him, says he 'hasn't done anything' for UFC fighters

Jake Paul's last outing against Nate Diaz was a successful one but it drew out a host of comments from UFC's Conor McGregor.

McGregor has had beef with both competitors in the past but was following their 10-round fight from home and made sure he voiced his opinions. Paul was dominant across 10 rounds and knocked Diaz down once in the fight to ultimately win a unanimous decision victory at Saturday's main event.

After Paul and 'The Notorious' argued in a series of tweets, in typical McGregor fashion, he deleted his tweets.

It was brought to Paul's attention that McGregor called him 'wigger' in a tweet and subsequently deleted it. He addressed the comment by calling out the Irishman's substance abuse and lack of empathy for his fellow mixed martial arts athletes.

Paul claimed that McGregor has not helped out any fighters or advocated for their rights.

"I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters."

Jake Paul has now extended his professional boxing record to seven wins and one loss and has no intention of slowing down.

Jake Paul asks Conor McGregor to get back to him once he's 'out of rehab or jail'

Conor McGregor has been inactive for over two years and last fought Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was scheduled to return this year against Michael Chandler after coaching opposing teams on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

However, a confirmation of the bout is yet to be announced along with further details. McGregor is embroiled in a controversy with the United States Anti-Doping Agency and is awaiting clearance after being out of the testing pool for an extended period.

Jake Paul took a dig at his USADA standoff and dismissed Conor McGregor, asking him to return when he is ready or cleared to compete. Paul wrote:

"Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail."

