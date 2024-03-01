Jake Paul leaks DMs of Sean Strickland "making up excuses" in response to sparring offer - "Insecure, lost, wannabe alpha male"

Jake Paul recently sounded off on Sean Strickland for refusing to spar with him and leaked their private chat on DMs while he was at it.

For context, after Strickland sparred with 'Red Pill' influencer Sneako at the UFC PI last month, he was called out for some in-cage jousting by Paul. 'The Problem Child' even offered to pay the former UFC middleweight champion $1 million and fly him to Puerto Rico for a live sparring session.

While many were keen on seeing the two clash, Strickland clarified that he couldn't fight Paul in any way due to his UFC contract. However, 'Tarzan' was open to fighting Paul in the desert, where it would just be the two of them.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the former Disney star revealed his conversation with Strickland on DMs and stated that he felt bad for him. Calling 'Tarzan' an "insecure" and "lost" man, he said:

"Man, the guy seems to be having a quarter-life crisis there, just spazzing out on everyone... I said, 'I'll send you the 'PJ' [Private Jet]. Let me know where we can spar for a million dollars... You can spar anyone. Contractually, in your UFC contract, it says nothing about sparring."

He continued:

"All of a sudden, when I challenge you and want to send you a private jet, he's making up excuses, saying he's going to get sued by people... I feel bad for the guy. I see a very insecure, lost, wannabe, like, alpha male that's hiding behind the tough man complex. He needs a hug."

Check out Paul's conversation with Sean Strickland below:

Catch Paul's comments below (1:03:25):

Tony Ferguson calls out Jake Paul for potential boxing match

While it's unclear if Jake Paul will get an opportunity to fight Sean Strickland in the squared circle, it appears Tony Ferguson is keen to fight him in a boxing match. The former interim UFC lightweight champion recently expressed his desire to face Paul and stated that he didn't care what the promotion said.

Despite many urging 'El Cucuy' to call it a career, Ferguson made it clear that he's not going to leave combat sports anytime soon. During an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Ferguson stated:

"I'm going to be real with you, I'm calling out Jake. I'd love to fight you, dude. I don't talk to too many people or call them out, but Jake is the one... I don't give a f**k what Dana says. He knows already he don't owe me sh*t and I don't owe him nothing. I've done enough for this f**king company."

