"He’s a little emotionally unstable" - Ex-UFC star discusses Sean Strickland potentially accepting Jake Paul's $1 million fight offer

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Sean Strickland and Jake Paul.

For context, Strickland recently sparred with popular social media influencer Sneako in a cage at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. It was a painful experience for the streamer, who was utterly dominated by the former UFC middleweight champion.

Strickland delivered a brutal beatdown on Sneako and landed countless head-hitting shots on his opponent despite several onlookers throwing in the towel from outside. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin ultimately intervened to stop Strickland from hurting Sneako any further.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath, 'The Problem Child' slammed Strickland for bullying an untrained person and offered to fight him in Puerto Rico with $1 million on the line. He even put forth a condition that if 'Tarzan' lost, he'd have to get Paul's Betr brand name tattooed on him.

While Strickland seemed keen, he later dismissed the idea due to potential legal repercussions from the UFC. However, he was open to the idea of fighting Paul in the Nevada desert without cameras.

In a recent YouTube video, Bisping shared his thoughts on a possible Strickland-Paul fight and said:

"It’s hilarious. I don’t see why Sean Strickland should have to fly down to Puerto Rico. Jake Paul is often in the area, why not just swing by the gym? Let these two throw down, no cameras. Or do it in the desert... It’s pathetic, but is Sean Strickland the bully? That’s who he is... He’s a little emotionally unstable."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (8:05):

Sean Strickland explains why he can't accept Jake Paul's $1 million fight offer

While Sean Strickland would love an opportunity to throwdown with Jake Paul, it appears he's not immune to legal backlash from the UFC. The former middleweight champion recently explained why he couldn't face the former Disney star in a fight.

Strickland recently attended the latest Power Slap League event in Las Vegas, where he also ran into rapper Machine Gun Kelly. At the event, Strickland was interviewed by influencer Vitaly, who asked him about Paul's callout. 'Tarzan' replied:

"I think the UFC would f*cking sue the f*ck out of me if I did that, but yes, I would do it in a heartbeat... More than likely [the UFC] would sue the f*ck out of me, but go out to [the] desert, bro, I'm your man, bro, cause you got the plane. Show up."

Expand Tweet