Jake Paul lists down the "tattoo guidelines" that may earn Tyron Woodley a rematch, 'The Chosen One' responds

The highly anticipated professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went the eight-round distance on Sunday. Many fans believe that Paul vs. Woodley delivered on its promise of being one of the biggest combat sports events of 2021.

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were lauded for their respective performances in the grueling back-and-forth fight. The YouTube megastar and the former UFC welterweight champion notably expressed their respect for one another after their fight ended.

Despite the mutual respect between the two fighters, however, neither Jake Paul nor Tyron Woodley seems to have forgotten about their tattoo bet.

Prior to their fight, Paul had dared Woodley to accept a bet whereby the loser of the bout would have to get the winner’s name tattooed on their body.

The fight witnessed Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley via split decision. In a post-fight interview inside the ring, Woodley asserted that the duo ought to face each other in an immediate rematch. T-Wood also believes that he should’ve been awarded the judges’ decision.

Jake Paul fired back at Tyron Woodley and reminded the UFC veteran about their tattoo bet. Not one to be outdone, Woodley put forth a counter-proposal and claimed that he’d get the tattoo if Paul agrees to face him in a rematch.

On that note, Jake Paul has now posted a tweet that contains a few “tattoo guidelines” that he expects Tyron Woodley to follow if he wants a rematch.

Paul’s tweet reads:

"Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:

1. 3x2 inches at least

2. Can’t get it covered

3. Permanent

4. Must post on social media

5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on"

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Woodley fired back with the following tweet:

"Send the contract son. Daddy will put your name next to all my other kids"

Send the contract son. Daddy will put your name next to all my other kids — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) August 31, 2021

Is a Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch on the horizon?

Jake Paul (left) and Tyron Woodley (right)

Presently, Jake Paul has many marquee fights on the table, including matchups against Tommy Fury, fellow internet celebrity KSI and several top-tier MMA fighters.

Considering this fact, Jake Paul is unlikely to accept an immediate rematch against Tyron Woodley.

Would you like to see a rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh