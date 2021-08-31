Did Tyron Woodley get the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo?

A day after falling short on his professional boxing debut, Tyron Woodley is yet to fulfill the much-talked-about tattoo bet he agreed with Jake Paul. However, the 39-year-old has said he is more than willing to get inked if that translates into an immediate rematch against 'The Problem Child.'

Paul had hired Katherine Flores, a tattoo artist also known as Tatu Baby, to ink the loser of the fight. The deal was to etch the winner's name on the loser's body with an 'I love' prefix. According to the YouTube star, Flores was supposed to do the honors immediately after the fight.

At the end of the eight-round boxing contest, Paul claimed he would give Woodley an immediate rematch if he fulfills the tattoo bet. 'The Chosen One' agreed to do so at the drop of a hat.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today, Woodley revealed that he was willing to get tattooed, but there was no sign of Flores at the venue. He then accused Paul of withdrawing from the bet because he is scared to fight him for a second time.

"I said let's run it. And I made a comment to her, I said 'hey, where you at? Let's get this s*** over with'. No reply. He's trying to back out of it. He's being a coward. I'm calling you out, you being a coward," Woodley told Helwani.

Tyron Woodley explains why he doesn't mind getting tattooed

Tyron Woodley's willingness to get the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo is driven by the idea of avenging his loss to 'The Problem Child'.

Woodley said he's not concerned about the onslaught of trolls he will have to face once he inks himself, but would rather laugh it off when he beats Paul in the rematch.

“This is all part of the story. Because when I whoop his ass, I’m going to look at that tattoo and I’m going to laugh, and it’s probably going to be a trilogy because he’s going to want to try to get revenge back, and we’ll have a whole fu****g Rocky thing,” said Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul has now issued a list of "tattoo guidelines" that Tyron Woodley will have to follow if he wants a rematch.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh