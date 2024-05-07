Jake Paul makes grim death prediction for Mike Tyson fight: "One of us has to die"

Jake Paul recently made a dire prediction regarding his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. Paul is set to face Tyson in a boxing match, which will be streamed live on Netflix. The fight is scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul was present during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. He spoke to USA TODAY Sports and shared his thoughts about his boxing match with Tyson while standing in front of the Ferrari garage at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

He stated:

''It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.''

Admiring Tyson, Paul added:

''He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and you just have to go to war and put it all on the line. I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport."

The bout between Paul and Tyson was upgraded to a recognized professional fight, with eight two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves. Because this is an official professional match, the outcome will be registered on their records.

In his last boxing match on March 2, Paul took on Ryan Bourland at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The 27-year-old improved his record to 9-1 by defeating his opponent in the opening frame.

However, Tyson hasn't engaged in a professional fight since 2005. On Nov. 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, 'Iron' engaged in an eight-round exhibition match against fellow great Roy Jones Jr. The fight resulted in a split draw.

Jake Paul responds to criticism about his fight with Mike Tyson

The criticism from fans regarding his upcoming professional boxing match against Mike Tyson has finally been addressed by Jake Paul.

The celebrity YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a video of his podcast, BS with Jake Paul, on YouTube. 'The Problem Child' discussed a variety of subjects related to his fight with Tyson in the video. Despite some compromises being made, many opposed the fight being scheduled as a professional boxing contest.

Addressing those claims, Paul stated:

"They're just going to say he's old and you disrespected him and all that sh*t, but I just want to make it clear. Mike Tyson was the one who wanted it to be a pro fight. Mike got into training camp and called up people on my team and were like 'Let's do a pro fight, is Jake down?'"

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (2:58):