Jake Paul might come by - Brendan Schaub claims he warned Dillon Danis ahead of prank, Logan Paul discloses he suggested it

Brendan Schaub recently offered fans some insight into the start of Jake Paul and Dillon Danis' rivalry. The former UFC fighter revealed that he had warned Danis about a potential run-in with Paul over the course of their interview.

While in conversation with Logan Paul and Co. on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Schaub revealed that he had warned Danis that 'The Problem Child' might try to disrupt their meeting somehow.

He further revealed that Danis was all set to lock horns with Paul on sight. However, the Bellator fighter was was not given the opportunity to do so as Jake Paul sped away after hurling water balloons at 'El Jefe'.

"I told [Dillon Danis] that there's a chance [Jake Paul's] coming. I said, 'Hey just like, you know, I talked to Jake and Logan last night and he said he might come by and he goes, 'Bro, if he comes, I'll beat the s**t out of him.' I went, 'No doubt. But you have one leg. One leg.'"

Logan Paul subsequently revealed that he had planted the seed in his brother's mind to prank Dillon Danis. The incident took place in Santa Monica, California, where Danis was shooting an episode of the Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub himself:

"You know where your mistake was in that whole thing? You told me that you were having Dillon Danis on the next day. I said, 'Yo, Jake, Dillon's gonna be here tomorrow at this time. Consider rolling up.'"

Jake Paul shares a preview for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

In a recent post on Instagram, Jake Paul shared a video previewing Amanda Serrano's upcoming fight. The Most Valuable Promotions athlete is currently on a collision course with Katie Taylor.

Taylor is set to put her undefeated record and multiple lightweight boxing titles on the line against 'The Real Deal'. The duo are set to lock horns at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30, live on DAZN.

They are set to etch their names in boxing folklore as the first female fighters to headline a fight card at 'The Most Famous Arena'. This fight is widely being regarded as the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing.

