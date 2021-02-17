Jake Paul mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov in a TikTok video before quickly deleting it

Jake Paul recently mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov in a TikTok video before quickly deleting it. In the now-deleted TikTok video, Paul can be seen impersonating Nurmagomedov whilst mimicking the Russian language.

Many in the pop culture realm as well as the combat sports world believe that the video posted by Jake Paul was his way of challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov to a fight. However, since deleting the video, Paul has yet to address these rumors.

As of this writing, it’s unclear as to whether or not The Problem Child’s video was intended to serve as a call-out to potentially get him a fight against the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. Fans can check out Jake Paul’s deleted TikTok video in the tweet below (*Video courtesy: My Mixtapez):

Jake Paul trolls Khabib but deletes the post right away pic.twitter.com/4Rmb6WNvxw — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 13, 2021

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Jake Paul’s deleted TikTok video featured him sporting the Papakha – a traditional wool hat worn by people mainly in the Caucasus regions – a hat that Khabib Nurmagomedov popularized in the MMA world.

The Eagle notably wears his Papakha to UFC events, be it before or after his fights. Additionally, Jake Paul’s impersonation of Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t stop there, as he spoke in the Russian language and uttered his own name (Jake) with a strong Russian accent akin to Nurmagomedov.

Furthermore, Jake Paul was also seen with a bottle of vodka in his hands. This part of the YouTube superstar’s Khabib Nurmagomedov impersonation has been deemed as a mistake on Paul’s part, since Nurmagomedov doesn’t consume alcohol. It’s a well-known fact that the UFC lightweight kingpin is a teetotaler.

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov are at vastly different stages of their respective combat sports careers

Khabib Nurmagomedov wearing his Papakha

World-famous internet personality Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has amassed a 2-0 record since. Paul’s most recent fight was a second-round KO win over former NBA star Nate Robinson. Paul’s spectacular performance came in the co-main event matchup at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event on November 28th, 2020.

The 24-year-old boxer Jake Paul is still an up-and-comer, whereas the 32-year-old MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov has already scaled great heights of success in the combat sports world. Nurmagomedov’s most recent fight was a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Following his UFC 254 victory, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. However, Nurmagomedov is still the UFC lightweight champion. This could change sooner rather than later. The consensus is that The Eagle might either vacate the title or be stripped of it by the UFC.