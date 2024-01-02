"Jake Paul by murder" - Fans react to former UFC star expressing interest in fighting Jake Paul

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul may take on yet another former UFC star in his next fight.

Paul recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that two contracts have been sent out for his next fight in March. Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson reacted to the post with a cryptic writing hand emoji hinting that he signed the contract for the fight in Puerto Rico.

Check out his and Paul's post below:

Brunson's post was received with surprise and a unanimous agreement from fans on Paul besting the former UFC middleweight with ease, in either setting; boxing or mixed martial arts.

"Jake would smoke you in the ring & cage"

"Jake Paul via MURDER"

"LOL whaaaaat"

Check out fan comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Derek Brunson's post. (via X)

Dominance MMA founder and CEO, Ali Abdelaziz, also weighed in on the post. He quoted Brunson's post and alleged that Paul only fights retired mixed martial artists, suggesting that a potential matchup against Brunson is a few years away.

He wrote:

"He doesn’t want the smoke he only fights retired fighter maybe in couple years he will fight you"

Check out his post below:

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat calls out Jake Paul for boxing match

Former three-time WBC Asia champion Neeraj Goyat challenged Jake Paul to a fight in a recent Instagram video. The callout has gone viral amongst Indian audiences and received a swift response from Paul.

Check out his callout below:

Paul agreed to take on Goyat '"any time, any place" to which the Indian boxer responded that he was open to 'The Problem Child's' terms and conditions. Paul also remarked at Goyat's weight class and the disparity between their fighting weights. He joked about tying one of his hands behind his back:

"Brother you too small. Walking around at 150 Ibs? Maybe I tie one arm behind my back?"

Goyat retorted that both Jake Paul and Logan Paul combined couldn't take him on:

"@jakepaul the bigger they are the harder they fall I'm ready to fight you at any weight My walking weight right now is 158lbs n I don't care about yours Your both hands and your brother's both hands will be less to even touch me"

Check out Paul and Goyat's exchange below:

