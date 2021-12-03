Jake Paul offers condolences for victims of Oxford High School shooting, signs petition to rename Wildcat Stadium in honor of Tate Myre

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul has extended his sympathies to the victims of the devastating Oxford High School shooting.

Students Tate Myre, Madison Baldwin and Hana St. Juliana were tragically killed when a student opened fire inside the campus on Monday. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of perpetrating the crime and is facing 24 charges including terrorism and several counts of first-degree murder.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, more than 150,000 people have signed an online petition to rename the school's football stadium after Myre, the varsity football player who tried to neutralize the shooter. Paul supported the cause by encouraging his followers to sign the petition in honor of Myre.

The celebrity boxer took to social media to offer his condolences to the families of the victims. On Twitter, Paul wrote:

"RIP to Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling and Tate Myre. Tate tried to rush the shooter to save others. I encourage everyone to sign this petition and have Oxford High School / Wildcat stadium renamed to honor this hero."

Myre, 16, was a junior and honor roll student who had played on the school's varsity football team since his freshman year. His team's social media team described Myre as "a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all."

Oxford Football @OxfordFootbalI It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 https://t.co/AKJCH1UWBG

The kinder side of Jake Paul

Jake Paul has carved his niche in combat sports by embracing his villainous side. However. 'The Problem Child' has shown time and again that underneath his brash and cocky facade lies a caring person.

Over the years, Paul has repeatedly extended his generosity to support various causes. He is associated with the Make A Wish Foundation and has taken a stand against bullying.

Paul will return to action on December 18th as he takes on up-and-coming British boxer Tommy Fury. In his last outing, Paul squared off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He earned a split decision victory to improve his professional record to four wins and zero losses.

