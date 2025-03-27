Jake Paul offers Tommy Fury $4 million to fight him but under one condition, fans react: "$$$$ Get em!!!!!!!"

Jake Paul seems keen on a rematch with the only man to have beaten him in the boxing ring and has extended a unique purse offer to Tommy Fury on social media. Paul took to his personal X account to call out the former Love Island star who bested 'El Gallo' on points in their first outing in Feb. 2023.

The brash combat sports disruptor extended an offer to Fury with a follow-up offer to increase things by a substantial amount if Paul can get the sequel on home turf. Putting Fury on blast in his X post, Paul said:

"I'm offering Tommy Fury $3M to fight me in 2025. The number is $4M if he can legally get into the US. Let's see who is ducking who."

Several X users responded to the post, including a former UFC middleweight, who wanted to offer up their viewpoint on this situation.

@purnilla said:

"$$$$ Get em!!!!!!!"

@DerekBrunson stated:

"He beat you already. Fight Darren Till if he wins!"

@thethrill57 quipped:

"Fight Tyson Fury"

Check out more comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @jakepaul on X]

Check out the Jake Paul's post that kicked off all of this discourse below:

Jake Paul receives a response from Tommy Fury

Jake Paul did not go too long with his challenge toward Tommy Fury going unanswered. The response was comprehensive and to the point as Fury stated, (via MMA Mania):

"Why would I agree to that when it's less than our first fight AND I beat you? You're deluded. You claim to be a good businessman, if you want to talk business properly, I'm there. But don't throw me stupid offers you know won't get accepted. It's clear to see that you're just using the money as an excuse to get away from this rematch."

"You brag about making $50M for fights but yet won't pay up for the only real fight you have left. Showing your true colors my friend. Keep running scared. I'll see you very soon."

The 28-year-old would then fire off another online retort to Fury when Paul claimed that he offered the UK native a six million dollar purse plus upside to fight him on a Netflix broadcasted card. 'The Problem Child' has been in search of a follow-up opponent after his highly polarizing prizefight against Mike Tyson last November.

The Ohio native was involved in some rumblings about a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez, but with the benefit of hindsight, it seemed like Paul was utilized by Alvarez to gain leverage on a new contractual arrangement that the Mexican superstar was looking for. Canelo now has a looming fight with William Scull set for May.

