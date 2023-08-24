Jake Paul pays touching tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday - He made every athlete understand the power of hardwork

Internet sensation Jake Paul recently took to social media to wish deceased basketball star Kobe Bryant on his birthday.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a tweet where he showered praise on Bryant and spoke about how the basketball star inspired people to work hard in life.

"Black Mamba forever. He may not have the rings Jordan has but he made every athlete, every kid trying to be an athlete understand the power of hard work. Happy birthday Kobe," wrote Jake Paul.

Jake Paul was recently seen in action on August 5 when he went up against MMA star Nate Diaz in a boxing match. The event took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and marked the professional boxing debut of Diaz.

'The Problem Child' got the better of the Stockton native for the majority of the fight and cruised to a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in favor of the 26-year-old.

With the victory, Paul now has a 7-1 professional record and his only loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury in February this year.

Apart from that, Paul has defeated several prominent MMA fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva inside the squared circle.

Jake Paul once suggested that the NBA logo be changed to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant passed away in a horrible helicopter crash in January 2020. A few days after his demise, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on the basketball player.

'The Problem Child' revealed that Bryant inspired him as a kid and he felt devastated about his death. The Youtuber-turned-boxer also suggested that the NBA should change their logo in order to honor Bryant.

"It's rough, man. I grew up playing basketball and I used to have the Kobe jersey. He was an inspiration of mine to be a competitor but it's just so devastating. I don't even know how to put it into words or really fathom it. Like still, I don't think it has fully hit me."

Paul added:

"But my prayers go out to his family... I think we need to send as much love and support to their family as possible. I think they should change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant."

Check out Jake Paul's comments from the 4:30 mark below: