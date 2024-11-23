Jake Paul questions his own "bad guy" reputation while pointing fingers at Dana White and Conor McGregor amid the Irishman's case verdict

Jake Paul is just one of the many personalities reacting to the recent verdict on the Conor McGregor rape case that's been making the rounds in the MMA media lately. As of recent reports, 'The Notorious' was found guilty of raping Nikita Hand back in 2018.

After a long series of litigations, followed by extensive DNA analysis, a jury in a civil court in Dublin found the Irish MMA superstar guilty, awarding Hand €248,603 (£206,000) in damages.

Paul posted a tweet, which is now deleted on X, saying:

"Dana hits his wife. Conor's convicted of rape. But I'm the bad guy?"

Jake Paul's tweet. [Image credit: @JakePaul on X]

Paul was referring to White's public altercation with his wife Anne at a New Year's party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2022. The two were filmed arguing, and Anne slapped her husband, who responded by slapping her back. The two apologized for their actions and admitted to having drank too much that night.

Trending

Jake Paul claims to be the only one who "has the balls" to stand up to Dana White

There has been a long-standing feud between Jake Paul and Dana White and the UFC ever since the YouTuber-turned-boxer started making headlines. Paul has been highly critical of the UFC's fighter pay and demands for White to increase the minimum pay for UFC fighters from $12,000 to $50,000.

In an interview with Just The Fights on X, 'The Problem Child' claimed that making this change in the minimum pay of their fighters would only cost the UFC $20 million per year - a small amount compared to how much the company makes annually.

He also said he's the only one with the gall to speak in these terms about White, implying that his boldness threatens the UFC CEO.

Paul said:

"Definitely when I started talking about this, that's when Dana White was like, 'Oh, Jake Paul does steroids. Jake Paul's fights are rigged...' He's the one who started all the personal rumors, you know... He's been the biggest voice of oppression to me because I'm the only one literally in the whole entire fight business who can talk back to him. There's probably four people who can, but I'm the only one who has the b*lls to do it."

Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson in an eight-round boxing match last weekend, which aired live on Netflix.

Check out Paul's comments on Dana White here (0:57):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback