Jake Paul questions Tommy Fury's decision to fight KSI in an exhibition bout - "His brother Tyson Fury is in a real fight against Francis Ngannou"

After defeating UFC legend Nate Diaz in the boxing ring on August 5th, Jake Paul certainly has his head held high. Paul took to Twitter to question former opponent, Tommy Fury.

"Why did Tommy agree to an exhibition match when his brother Tyson Fury is in a real fight against Francis Ngannou that actually goes on their records on October 28th in the beautiful city of Riyadh?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul Why did Tommy agree to an exhibition match when his brother Tyson Fury is in a real fight against Francis Ngannou that actually goes on their records on October 28th in the beautiful city of Riyadh?

Tommy Fury previously faced Paul, eventually winning by split decision. Fury fared well against Paul, but was knocked down after he was caught coming in by a jab.

This knockdown made the judges' scorecard a lot closer than it should have been. Regardless, Fury took home the win. In his post-fight interview, an emotional Fury agreed to rematch Jake Paul, given the close nature of the fight.

"100 per cent. This is my first main-event. I'm only going to go bigger. I'm only going to go stronger. If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

Despite the fact that Jake Paul had a rematch clause going into the bout with Tommy Fury, his next appearance in the boxing ring would be against Nate Diaz. In the meantime, Fury has accepted a fight against KSI, set to go down on October 14th in Manchester, England. KSI, who announced the fight, also took a jab at Paul.

| @mf_daznxseries | @PrimeHydrate | @kickstreaming | @Stake | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Nf6EX4aMRo OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD! #KSIFury | @mf_daznxseries | @PrimeHydrate | @kickstreaming | @Stake | @DAZNBoxing twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jake Paul blasts KSI, the pair go back-and-forth on Twitter

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to blast KSI, saying:

"You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would fu*k you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work."

This came after Paul posted a tweet saying he was going to be world champion by 2026. KSI replied and listed out the reasons as to why he believed Paul was being 'delusional.' KSI added that Paul was afraid of what a potential win for 'The Nightmare' against Tommy Fury would do to his legacy, leading him to lash out.

Jake Paul @jakepaul twitter.com/ksi/status/168… You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would fuck you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

1. You’ve never beaten a pro boxer in your “boxing career”.

2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing?

3. You couldn’t even KO a 40 year old ju-jitsu black belt that was more interested in talking to the… twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… You’re beyond delusional.1. You’ve never beaten a pro boxer in your “boxing career”.2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing?3. You couldn’t even KO a 40 year old ju-jitsu black belt that was more interested in talking to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

