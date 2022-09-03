"Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you" - Jake Paul reacts to Dana White refusing to entertain questions about 'The Problem Child' during press conference

After Dana White refused to answer questions about Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer took to social media to take a dig at the UFC president, insisting that he's acting like an ex-partner.

'The Problem Child' has become a huge name in the world of combat sports ever since he committed his life to professional boxing back in 2020. The 25-year-old has managed to compete and score knockouts against former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Following Dana White's outburst to the MMA media urging them to avoid asking him questions about Jake Paul, the Ohio-born superstar quickly made his feelings known over Twitter:

"Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red. To all MMA media… You can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it."

This isn't the first time the pair have publicly slated one another, as they've both been embroiled in a feud for some time now. Paul has attempted to be an advocate for UFC fighters who he believes are underpaid, which unsurprisingly got under the skin of Dana White, causing problems between the two.

The promoter is keen to put the long-term clash with the social media sensation behind him and continue running his company the way he sees fit, despite the constant backlash over fighter pay.

Check out Dana White's comments that sparked a reply from Jake Paul in the video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red.



To all MMA media…you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it. Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red. To all MMA media…you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it. https://t.co/CzLlEhODzy

Will Jake Paul ever compete inside the UFC?

Controversy is never too far away from Jake Paul, and although he doesn't have the best of relationships with Dana White, could we potentially see the boxer step foot inside the octagon?

'The Problem Child' is looking to take a step up in competition and was scheduled to face two professional boxers in Hasim Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury, but both those bouts were canceled.

Throughout his time as a boxer, the Cleveland native has been angling for a fight against Conor McGregor, but it doesn't seem like the Irishman is entertaining the proposal.

While it doesn't look likely, Paul has claimed he will even step out of his comfort zone and face 'The Notorious' inside the octagon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak