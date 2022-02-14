"I feel honored to have received such a prestigious award" - Jake Paul reacts after NFL lookalike Cooper Kupp is named Super Bowl 56 MVP 

Jake Paul was active on Twitter throughout the Super Bowl and pointed out that he looked like Cooper Kupp, who bagged the MVP award.

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind to secure a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and secure their second Super Bowl crown. Kupp, the Rams' star wide receiver, put in a virtuoso performance with 8 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Paul posted several tweets highlighting the similarities in appearance between him and Kupp. The YouTube star wrote:

"I feel honored to have received such a prestigious award. I sat on my couch and watched me stunt double play."

Paul even complimented Kupp for being good looking:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Honestly Cooper Kupp is really good looking. Honestly Cooper Kupp is really good looking.

Michael Bisping details his exchange with Jake Paul's camp

Michael Bisping has revealed that he was offered a big fight with Jake Paul that never came to fruition. The UFC Hall of Famer joked about the YouTube star's conduct and said Paul "played" him with the allure of a bout.

Bisping revealed that he accepted the offer and thought 'The Problem Child' was willing to test himself against the most-accomplished strikers in MMA. However, once he accepted, Paul's camp had no reply. 'The Count' drew parallels to the 25-year-old's exchange with Khabib Nurmagomedov during a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast and said:

"Now he's calling out Khabib, he did the same thing with me. He actually made an official offer and I took the bait and I started talking about it. What does that do? It just says to everybody, 'Paul is looking for real fights' but there was never a contract that came through. There was an e-mail but there was never a contract. It was an email that came to my manager and I talked about it and then the dialogue stopped. I was appalled at Jake Paul's f***ing chess game... He played me."

Check out the entire episode of the Believe You Me Podcast:

Jake Paul has called out some of the biggest names from the world of MMA following his knockout win over Woodley. He has even been vocal about low fighter pay in the UFC. However, it is unlikely that Paul can have a boxing match with a big star under contract to the UFC.

