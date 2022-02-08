"I was appalled" - Michael Bisping jokes about how Jake Paul "played" him

Michael Bisping has revealed how Jake Paul played him with the lure of a potential clash inside the squared circle.

Back in December 2020, Bisping revealed that he was offered a fight against 'The Problem Child.' He went on to accept the challenge in an episode of his podcast.

MMAPurists @MMAPurists “I got offered a contract. It wasn’t enough money. They made an offer and it was some decent cash,”



- Michael Bisping on being offered a Jake Paul fight “I got offered a contract. It wasn’t enough money. They made an offer and it was some decent cash,”- Michael Bisping on being offered a Jake Paul fight https://t.co/ZQqRJGJMjc

He said:

“Jake Paul, if you want to f**king go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up. Because you’re talking s**t, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight. Well, guess what, buddy? I’m here. I’m going nowhere." (h/t SunSport)

Looking back at the incident, Bisping feels he was played by Paul as the 5-0 boxer sent him an official offer via email but did not send him a contract. Bisping took the bait and accepted the challenge, giving everyone the impression that 'The Problem Child' wasn't afraid to test his skills against some of the better strikers in MMA.

The moment he accepted the challenge, Bisping claims Paul's management went completely silent on the matter. In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Now he's calling out Khabib, he did the same thing with me. He actually made an official offer and I took the bait and I started talking about it. What does that do? It just says to everybody, 'Jake Paul is looking for real fights' but there was never a contract that came through. There was an e-mail but there was never a contract. It was an email that came to my manager and I talked about it and then the dialogue stopped. I was appalled at Jake Paul's f***ing chess game... He played me."

Check out the latest episode of Believe You Me below:

Michael Bisping feels Jake Paul actually believes he can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jake Paul recently claimed he'd switch over to MMA if retired UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov agreed to fight him.

Paul said his striking is already better than Khabib's and that he needs to do a little bit of work with his wrestling before taking on 'The Eagle' inside a cage.

Nurmagomedov is a retired 29-0 fighter who lost just one round in his entire career. On the other hand, Paul is yet to fight under MMA rules.

It's hard for MMA fans to believe Paul could beat Khabib in a fight. Although it may be next to Impossible for the Cleveland native to beat the Dagestani inside the cage, Bisping feels that the YouTube star is buying into his own hype.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Bisping, Paul is surrounded by people who tell him he could beat Nurmagomedov if he wanted to and that's what's making him believe the same.

Edited by Harvey Leonard