Jake Paul reacts to shocking video of Twitter employee discussing company bias - "Elon Musk is the real-life Superman"

Jake Paul (left) and Elon Musk (right)
Modified May 18, 2022 10:50 AM IST
News

Jake Paul reacted to a video showing a Twitter employee accusing the company of not believing in free speech.

Siru Murugesan, a senior engineer for the social media platform, was secretly recorded bashing his company for allegedly censoring right-wing views while tolerating left-wing rhetoric. In his own words, Twitter is "commie as f***."

Murugesan also revealed that several employees tried to revolt against Elon Musk's purchase of the microblogging site. He added, however, that the board of directors had the final say and the employees were forced to back down.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer happened to stumble upon the video, which garnered a very strong reaction from him. Sharing his thoughts on the controversy, Paul ironically took to Twitter to write:

"This is insanity. We live in a sick and twisted world controlled by the wrong fucking people. Elon Musk is the real-life Superman."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

This is insanity. We live in a sick and twisted world controlled by the wrong fucking people. Elon Musk is the real life Superman. twitter.com/bennyjohnson/s…

A self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," Musk vowed to loosen the platform's restrictions on speech. He assumed control over the company on April 25 after purchasing it for $44 billion.

Elon Musk urged to ban Jake Paul on Twitter

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping jokingly called for Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ban Jake Paul from the site for "hate speech."

This comes after the celebrity boxer called Bisping a "p***y" for suggesting that 'The Problem Child' should fight Anderson Silva instead of a retired fighter with only one working eye.

"If someone talks sh*t, I have to f*** them up, I have a problem...Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool let’s get in the ring motherf***er, p***y. If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f***ing ring you p***y."

Bisping caught wind of Paul's comments and responded during an episode of his Believe You Me podcast. The Englishman jestingly said:

"I’m not getting into this but I’ve literally just seen that. It sounds like hate speech, it does. Musk! Ban him! Get rid of him, shadow ban Jake Paul, the f*****g prick!"

Check out Michael Bisping's response below:

Paul and Bisping, of course, have been at odds over the past couple of years. 'The Problem Child' claimed that he had sent 'The Count' a contract to fight, but the former UFC middleweight refused to sign it.

