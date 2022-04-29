"Jake Paul, the f***ing prick" - Michael Bisping jokingly asks Elon Musk to shadow-ban the YouTuber on Twitter for "hate speech" 

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded to yet another call out from Jake Paul. The two men have been having a war of words of late on social media. Paul wants to fight Bisping and regularly antagonizes the former UFC middleweight. 'The Count' has suggested 'The Problem Child' call out a retired UFC fighter who boxes instead - Anderson Silva.

michael @bisping if I’m about that life. if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 https://t.co/CyT0rPk37g

On the latest episode of his podcast Believe You Me, Bisping read aloud a transcript of the interview Jake Paul gave at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano press conference. The American said:

"If someone talks sh*t, I have to f**k them up, I have a problem...Bisping wants to talk sh*t? Cool let's get in the ring mother f****r, p***y. If anyone wants to talk shit, get in the f*****g ring you p***y. Masvidal? You p***y. All these guys are all taught to cap and their dad Dana owns them. They're a bunch of p*****s that hide behind their contracts."

The Englishman laughed off the comments and then jokingly suggested that the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, could ban the former Disney Channel star for hate speech.

"I'm not getting into this but I've literally just seen that. It sounds like hate speech, it does. Musk! Ban him! Get rid of him, shadow ban Jake Paul, the f*****g prick!"

Intending to move off the topic quickly, Bisping reiterated once again that he's retired. The former champion has pleaded with the American to call out fighters in their prime or actual boxers. 'The Count' admitted that he believes Paul is a "financially successful side-show" but will never be considered anything more than that.

Jake Paul provokes Kamaru Usman on Twitter

It seems as though Jake Paul is on a mission to aggravate every current and former fighter on the UFC roster. After a very public dispute with Michael Bisping over the last few weeks, Paul recently aimed fire at reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Also Kamaru Usman: “pls Canelo fight me for a payday” KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 Our fans know who the best is because “The best fight The best” not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial Our fans know who the best is because “The best fight The best” not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial👊🏿 Kamaru Usman: “boxing is dying”Also Kamaru Usman: “pls Canelo fight me for a payday” twitter.com/usman84kg/stat… Kamaru Usman: “boxing is dying” Also Kamaru Usman: “pls Canelo fight me for a payday” twitter.com/usman84kg/stat…

Kamaru Usman, who himself is hoping to box Canelo Álvarez, recently claimed the sport of boxing is dying - suggesting that his involvement in a potential boxing match is good for the sport.

'The Problem Child' has taken issue with this, stating that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is only interested in the money he'd make from a fight with Álvarez. Ironically, Paul also recently suggested that Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is right and Canelo is ducking 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

