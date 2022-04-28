Jake Paul says Ali Abdelaziz is right about Canelo Alvarez ducking Kamaru Usman despite being a "scumbag criminal" 

Jake Paul recently went off on Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz. 'The Problem Child' tore into the Dominance MMA CEO during a recent interview with TheMacLife, referring to Abdelaziz as a "scumbag criminal" among other names. Having said that, the 25-year-old does agree with Abdelaziz's recent comments about Canelo Alvarez.

The high-profile MMA manager recently accused Alvarez of ducking a potential clash with Kamaru Usman, claiming that the boxing pound-for-pound great is a "chicken" for fighting opponents with "5000 followers on Instagram." Although he isn't fond of Abdelaziz, Jake Paul agrees with his stance on 'Cinnamon'.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @Canelo is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk - no reward. @Canelo is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk - no reward.

According to the 5-0 pro-boxer, Alvarez has been consciously avoiding fighting big names in the world of boxing. Paul further stated that he'd love to get his hands on the Mexican down the line and that the fight would make for one of the biggest boxing pay-per-views of all time:

"I think Kamaru Usman's manager is right in this sense, you know, even though he's a rat. We all know he's a little scumbag criminal, a liar, got kicked out of a country so I think his his manager is a piece of sh*t. Don't get me wrong but I think he is right in the sense that Canelo is ducking a lot of people, you know. Fight [David] Benavidez, fight [Jermall] Charlo, why aren’t those fights happening and you know, he's not fighting any really big names. These guys are relatively unheard of [and] that's why I want to get my hands on Canelo as well. I think that'd be a massive massive pay-per-view and massive massive entertainment."

Check out Jake Paul's interaction with TheMacLife below:

Canelo Alvarez claims now isn't the right time for him to fight Kamaru Usman

Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman recently went back-and-forth on social media over a potential duel down the line. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed he's willing to fight Alvarez either inside the squared circle or inside the octagon under MMA rules.

The Mexican responded to Usman, claiming that since he wants a big payday by fighting Alvarez, he must switch to boxing instead of the other way around. However, Alvarez made it clear that Usman isn't the one calling the shots here.

Although he didn't rule out the possibility of fighting the reigning UFC welterweight champion in the future, Alvarez told Usman that it's not his "turn yet" because he has a "legacy to make."

Check out the Twitter interaction between the two:

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 twitter.com/usman84kg/stat… KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 twitter.com/canelo/status/… In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you? In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you? 👊🏿 twitter.com/canelo/status/… You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make 👊🏻 twitter.com/usman84kg/stat…

Usman is expected to defend the welterweight title against Leon Edwards later this year. It will be interesting to see whether a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez ever comes to fruition.

Edited by David Andrew