"Right now it's not in my future" - Canelo Alvarez on much-talked-about Kamaru Usman fight

Canelo Alvarez isn't thinking of boxing UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as of now. Regarding talks of a massive crossover bout against 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Alvarez said he is currently concerned about building his legacy.

However, the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion did not dismiss the idea altogether. He said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

"Never say no. But right now it's not in my future. Not right now. [agreeing] Yeah, it's all about legacy right now, but you never know."

Currently recovering from hand surgery, Kamaru Usman has long been rallying for a fight against Canelo Alvarez. Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White claims that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is set to face Leon Edwards for his next title defense this summer.

Additionally, Usman has also received callouts from Conor McGregor, who has been contemplating a move up to 170 lbs. Recent rumors even suggested that Edwards was offered money to step aside for 'The Notorious'. However, 'Rocky' dismissed such claims, questioning Chael Sonnen, who was the first to report it.

Dana White doesn't think Kamaru Usman should be serious about boxing Canelo Alvarez

Amidst the era of the Paul brothers' and crossover bouts, many UFC superstars are rallying for lucrative paydays and cross-promotion boxing bouts. While the UFC made an exception with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Dana White is not very keen on such fights.

White isn't sure if people would even be interested in watching Usman box Alvarez. Questioning the UFC pound-for-pound king's chances against the boxing champion, White said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"I think that [Usman] serious about it —he shouldn’t be serious about it. I don’t like that fight at all. Everything about it is horrible. Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense. I don’t even know how many people would be interested in seeing that. It’s like when Conor [McGregor] and Floyd [Mayweather] fought, it sort of took on a life of its own. They talk about Tyson Fury and Francis [Ngannou], too. What do you think’s going to happen in those fights? Those guys are the best in the world at boxing.”

