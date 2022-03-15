Kamaru Usman continues angling for Canelo Alvarez boxing match as he shares fan-made promo

Kamaru Usman is continuously fanning the flames of his rumored matchup with boxing's pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez.

This time, the UFC welterweight champion shared a fan-made Alvarez vs. Usman hype video in an apparent attempt to lobby for the fight. The video, which was originally posted by the Twitter account @UFCTOP1, showed footage of both fighters training. It concludes with knockout highlights of the two combat sports superstars.

Usman, of course, has been lobbying for the fight for several months now. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mentioned in multiple interviews that he wants to face Alvarez in a crossover bout similar to 2017's Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

However, Usman is of the opinion that a matchup between himself and the Mexican megastar would be more competitive than the 'Money Fight' between Mayweather and McGregor. The top pound-for-pound UFC fighter believes he and Alvarez will take the fight to each other instead of being defensive the entire time.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Usman said:

"Mayweather-McGregor, they entertained people with the way they talked and the way they walked. We know Conor, the way he entertains, so does Floyd... But Floyd is the absolute best defensive fighter we've ever seen... I'm a fighter, I'm gonna come to fight. I'm always marching forward to fight. So is Canelo Alvarez. He's marching forward to fight. He's not sitting here just trying to dodge punches the whole time. Even though he does dodge punches, he's not trying to do that the whole time."

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Kamaru Usman's manager says his client will knock out Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman's outspoken manager, Ali Abdelaziz, made a bold declaration regarding a potential fight between his client and Canelo Alvarez. The CEO of Dominance MMA told MMA Junkie:

“Kamaru knock him out in three rounds. I do... I do [think] so. You know, listen, you cannot say no to Kamaru. You cannot say no to Kamaru. He’s a guy who’s come from Africa, has jumped a lot of obstacles. You know, I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I mean, people... I believe in him. I live with him. I breathe with him. I die with him. I fight with him.”

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interview with MMA Junkie below:

There are currently no details regarding the potential crossover fight. Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to defend his UFC welterweight title later this year against Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to take on Dmitry Bivol as he looks to add another belt to his collection. It remains to be seen whether an Alvarez vs. Usman bout will come to fruition.

