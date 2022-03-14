Kamaru Usman explains how his boxing fight with Canelo Alvarez will be different than Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Kamaru Usman sees his potential boxing match against Canelo Alvarez playing out differently than Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. According to Usman, McGregor's bout against Mayweather mostly comprised 'Money' being his usual defensive self.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' believes he and Alvarez will take the fight to each other instead of dodging punches the whole time. Usman recently told MMA Junkie:

"Mayweather-McGregor, they entertained people with the way they talked and the way they walked. We know Conor, the way he entertains, so does Floyd... But Floyd is the absolute best defensive fighter we've ever seen... I'm a fighter, I'm gonna come to fight. I'm always marching forward to fight. So is Canelo Alvarez. He's marching forward to fight. He's not sitting here just trying to dodge punches the whole time. Even though he does dodge punches, he's not trying to do that the whole time."

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Usman has reigned supreme atop the UFC's welterweight division with five title defenses since beating Tyron Woodley in 2019. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez currently holds the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring titles in boxing's super-middleweight division.

Usman also believes that both fighters being the pound-for-pound kings in their respective disciplines will be a key factor in putting together the crossover bout.

Kamaru Usman's manager predicts a knockout win against Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman believes a potential outing against Canelo Alvarez could probably be the biggest fight in combat sports history.

If the bout comes to fruition, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz sees the UFC welterweight king beating Alvarez within three rounds. Abdelaziz recently told MMA Junkie:

“Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. You cannot say no to Kamaru. He’s a guy who comes from Africa. He jumped a lot of obstacles. I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I believe in him, I live with him, I breathe with him, I die with him, I fight with him. He’s a special person in my life."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to defend his 170 lbs title against Leon Edwards later this year. Having lapped the top contenders in the welterweight division, it remains to be seen which direction he will go if he beats Edwards – be it a move to a different weight class, or a different sport altogether.

Edited by C. Naik