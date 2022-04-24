Jake Paul must make Michael Bisping a "big fat offer" for the boxing match, claims the Brit - "Your move, pal"

Michael Bisping recently addressed Jake Paul's callout for a boxing match.

In a recent live session on his YouTube channel, Bisping interacted with his fans in a Q&A session. One of them brought up the recent incident of Jake Paul calling out Bisping for a boxing match.

In response, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that he is willing to fight 'The Problem Child' if Paul can make Bisping "a big fat offer."

The 43-year old brit said:

"I had this commission didn't I? From Alberta, Canada to reach out... they said they would commission the fight. So, I could do it, if they wanted to. So Jake, your move, pal. Make me a big fat offer."

You can check out Michael Bisping's response to Jake Paul's callout in the video below:

Daniel Cormier shares his opinion on Jake Paul calling out Michael Bisping

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier doesn't seem quite impressed with Jake Paul's decision to fight Bisping. Cormier believes that 'The Count' is too old for Paul to take on.

Expressing his discontent over 'The Problem Child's decision to call out the former middleweight champ, the UFC commentator said:

"You want to fight Michael Bisping? Retired for four years with all the injuries and issues that he's had. You want to fight a former champion, you want to fight a guy that's older so you think that maybe there's no risk. Bisping is finally one that's his size, so Jake is actually going to fight or wants to fight someone his size. He called me out, I'm bigger than him, but I don't know if that was ever a real thing. But with Bisping, he's actually his size."

Instead of fighting Bisping, Cormier suggested that Paul look for a matchup against Anderson Silva.

You're still a young man in your physical prime. You want an older guy to fight? Hey, there's a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you're doing. His name's Anderson Silva. That's who you should be fighting, Jake. That's who you should be calling out."

You can watch Daniel Cormier discuss the Paul vs. Bisping fight below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… https://t.co/W4eiH15qAB

