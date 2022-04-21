Jake Paul claims Dana White has Michael Bisping "by the b***s" as he prepares to send over fight contract

Jake Paul recently challenged UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping to a boxing match.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer now appears to be ready to send 'The Count' a fight contract in the latest update to their potential match-up. Paul wrote on his official Twitter account:

"@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the b***s. And we fight where I tell you we fight."

You can check out the latest tweet from Paul below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight.

Although Michael Bisping is yet to respond to any of this, fans will have to see if the former champ is willing to take on Paul and try his hand at the sweet science.

Check out another tweet from Jake Paul where he officially challenges Michael Bisping:

I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.



Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping,I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me. Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. https://t.co/9Bv0bDTK1E

Daniel Cormier gives his take on the Michael Bisping vs. Jake Paul fight

Daniel Cormier has expressed his displeasure with the prospect of Jake Paul facing Michael Bisping.

"You want to fight Michael Bisping? Retired for four years with all the injuries and issues that he's had. You want to fight a former champion, you want to fight a guy that's older so you think that maybe there's no risk. Bisping is finally one that's his size, so Jake is actually going to fight or wants to fight someone his size. He called me out, I'm bigger than him, but I don't know if that was ever a real thing. But with Bisping, he's actually his size."

Cormier, however, has suggested 'The Problem Child' should instead fight Anderson Silva.

You're still a young man in your physical prime. You want an older guy to fight? Hey, there's a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you're doing. His name's Anderson Silva. That's who you should be fighting, Jake. That's who you should be calling out."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss the Paul vs. Bisping fight below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… https://t.co/W4eiH15qAB

