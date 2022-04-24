"Darren and Marvin will be a fantastic matchup" - Michael Bisping in favor of potential middleweight clash between Till and Vettori

Michael Bisping wants to see Marvin Vettori fight against Darren Till for a potential middleweight bout.

On his Live Chat YouTube channel, the former UFC Middleweight Champion interacted with his fans in a Q&A session. At one point, 'The Count' was asked about his opinion on Marvin Vettori calling out Khamzat Chimaev.

In response, Bisping contended that while Chimaev is currently the "man of the moment" and has competed in the middleweight division, he appears more focused on his welterweight fights and would prefer not to step up for the time being.

Instead, the 43-year-old said that he would be more interested if Vettori fought Darren Till. He thinks it'd be a "fantastic" match-up.

"I know he's calling out Khamzat... Khamzat has got all the hype right now. He is the man of the moment and he has had a couple of fights at the 185 [middleweight]. However, I think Khamzat is focusing on 170 [welterweight]. I think if and when Khamzat gets the belt at 170, then you start talking about matchups at 185. But you can't really working your way towards two belts at once. You know what I mean? you gonna pick a weight class... become the champ and then maybe step up... I would like to see him [Marvin Vettori] fight Darren Till though. Darren and Marvin will be a fantastic matchup."

You can check out Michael Bisping's views on Marvin Vettori calling out Khamzat Chiamev in the video below:

Michael Bisping discusses Tyson Fury's retirement plans

In the same video, Michael Bisping also addressed the recent news of Tyson Fury planning to retire post his fight against Dillian Whyte on April 23.

While expressing his discontent with the star boxer's sudden retirement plans, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that the 'Gypsy King' should fight boxers such as Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk and prove his prowess at the sport before retiring.

"I personally don't. Or maybe, maybe not so much I don't. As a fan, he doesn't. Number one... I love watching the guy fight. Secondly, he has still got some unfinished business which is the sad reality of the situation, you know... there is Anthony Joshua, there is Oleksandr Usyk. If he wants to prove that he's the best of his generation, then he has to fight whoever wins between Joshua and Usyk... and then he can retire."

Watch 'The Count' share his thoughts on Fury's retirement plans below:

Edited by Phil Dillon