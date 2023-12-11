Jake Paul refuses to promote Dec. 15th fight with Andre August - “I’m wearing the same outfit as my last fight”

The YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has recently weighed in on his upcoming boxing bout against Andre August. The 26-year-old also explained why he refused to promote the fight.

During a recent episode of his BS W/ Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' appeared to be annoyed with having to promote his bout against August, which is scheduled to take place on December 15th. In a clip uploaded to Happy Punch's X account, he mentioned that he considers the bout to be a stepping stone and made a prediction about how it will end.

Paul said:

"I don't know why they want me to keep on promoting this f**king fight. I don't care...This is literally just so I can get experience. Like, I'm wearing the same outfit as my last fight. Like, I'm just showing up and knocking this guy the f**k out...We don't need to promote this sh*t."

Expand Tweet

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is coming off a win over Nate Diaz, also brought up that he believes he has the tools and skill set to become a world-champion boxer. He mentioned that he will continue to showcase his abilities and will continue to share his aspirations, saying:

"I possess the talent, the hard work, the skill set, all the attributes of a world champion...I am that already and I'm willing and manifesting the rest into existence to become the world champion."

It will be interesting to see how 'The Promblem Child' fares against another professional boxer, Andre August, and who he intends to call out should he earn a win.

Jake Paul expresses gratitude for his team ahead of boxing bout against Andre August

Jake Paul recently expressed his gratitude toward his team for helping him prepare for his upcoming boxing bout against Andre August on December 15th. Additionally, the 26-year-old had also shared a motivational message to his followers.

'The Problem Child' shared a photo on his X account and encouraged others to not give up on their goals. He made a comparison to boxing in that it's important to always get back up regardless of the circumstances. He wrote:

"Life is like a boxing match. Defeat is declared not when you fall but when you refuse to stand again. I will always stand up...Thank you to my team for a great camp. Next stop Orlando"

'The Problem Child' thanks his team in motivational tweet