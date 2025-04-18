Jake Paul reportedly set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in next boxing match, fans sent into frenzy: "Another grandpa to the list"

Jake Paul will reportedly take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as his next opponent in a cruiserweight bout this summer. Chavez Jr., now 39, last fought under the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry undercard against Uriah Hall, a retired MMA fighter, after a three-year layoff.

Ad

That win was enough, apparently, to earn a shot against Paul. But fans aren't buying it, and the backlash was swift. Once again, Paul is being accused of cherry-picking ageing names to pad his record and draw attention.

Boxing reporter Mike Coppinger revealed the plans on X, writing:

"Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight this summer, sources tell @ringmagazine. Mexico’s Chavez is the son of a Hall of Famer. JCC Jr., 39, defeated MMA fighter Uriah Hall on Paul’s undercard last summer, his first bout in 3 years. Won’t be on Netflix."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to the news and wrote:

"Another grandpa to the list."

"Chavez Jr. is undisciplined, out of shape and a spoiled brat. That being said, Chavez Jr. can box and is a dangerous man! This should be good!"

"That boy really went down the list to find a “boxer” lol."

"“Won’t be on Netflix” says a lot about this fight btw."

Ad

"Not a good fight again. 40 years old, no high-level opponents in years. He literally lost to Anderson Silva 4 years ago and scrapped past Uriah Hall. When is Jake gonna fight a young and hungry fighter?"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to news of Jake Paul reportedly taking on Julio Chavez Jr. next. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch and @MikeCoppinger on X]

Canelo Alvarez claims he seemingly played with Jake Paul while focusing on $400M fight deal

Canelo Alvarez flirted with the idea of a Jake Paul fight and indulged in negotiations, but it was never anything substantial. While Paul continued pushing for a blockbuster bout, Canelo had bigger plans.

Ad

The Mexican star has landed a massive $400 million deal with Riyadh Season for four fights, beginning May 3 against William Scull in Saudi Arabia. That move crushed any hope of a 2025 showdown with Paul.

Though Paul reportedly had promotional materials ready, Canelo made it clear the proposed clash was more spectacle than sport. He fielded questions about "playing" with Paul in an interview with DAZN, stating:

"You know you need to play your cards."

Ad

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (3:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.