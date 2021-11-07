"It's a bunch of losers trying to make s**t up" - Jake Paul on Dillon Danis and Claressa Shields claiming there was a 'no knockout clause' in Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul has responded to claims made by Dillon Danis and Claressa Shields that Tyron Woodley wasn't allowed to knock him out.

In a press conference ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, Paul dismissed the accusations against him. According to Paul, Shields and Danis were merely trying to smear his reputation for clout. 'The Problem Child' said:

"Look, it's a bunch of losers trying to make s*** up to get in the headlines, to get reporters like yourself to ask them about that exact question so they could get their name next to me. They could get a little bit of clout. Having a no knockout clause in a contract, I've never heard of that and first of all, it's highly illegal. I'd be in jail. You know, that's like rigging the fight. I'd literally be in prison if it actually were a real thing. So, it's all nonsense. It's all bulls*** and they got exactly what they want out of it, which is to mention their names."

Bellator middleweight Danis recently claimed that Paul has placed a no knockout clause in Woodley's contract. Shields has since echoed Danis' claims as she has been at odds with Paul for the past several weeks now.

However, the claims appear to be false as even Malki Kawa, Woodley's manager, denied the rumor that Danis started. According to Kawa, the 28-year-old is not to be believed as he isn't a reliable source. He tweeted:

"I’m not sure why Claressa Shields would even mention some stupidity that Dillon Danis would say. I represent Tyron Woodley and personally negotiated that deal to fight Jake Paul and there is absolutely no clause that would prohibit knockouts."

Jake Paul's beef with Dillon Danis and Claressa Shields

Jake Paul has been engaged in an ongoing social media feud with Dillon Danis since 2020. At one point, Danis' name was being thrown around as the YouTuber's next opponent, but a bout between the two never materialized.

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields' rivalry with Paul is more recent. The feud began when Shields said she would never fight on Paul's undercard – something that the celebrity boxer took exception to. Paul fired back at Shields after the former Olympic gold medalist suffered her first professional MMA loss in October.

