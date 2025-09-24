Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia's "boxing is officially the WWE" diss ahead of Gervonta Davis fight, 'KingRy' returns fire

Jake Paul recently responded to Ryan Garcia seemingly dissing his fight against Gervonta Davis with some harsh words. Unsurprisingly, 'KingRy' soon returned fire by criticizing Paul for allegedly misleading fans about his next fight.After the Davis vs. Paul fight was announced, Garcia seemingly fired a shot at their controversial clash by claiming that &quot;boxing is officially the WWE&quot; in an X post. In a recent interview, Paul addressed Garcia's diss and pointed out that the WWE was a highly successful promotion. He said:&quot;Is that a bad thing? The WWE is a $12 billion company. I think he's just mad that I'm gonna get an opportunity to beat 'Tank' and he obviously got knocked out and embarrassed, so his insecurities are coming out.&quot;Garcia soon shared a clip of Paul's comments and issued a response via an X post. He wrote:&quot;It’s really sad to see how dishonest he is. You are 200 pounds plus, you’ll make the 195-pound limit, then shoot to 215, most likely. And you lie to yourself to hype yourself up, you are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading. Lying to yourself sucks.&quot;Ryan Garcia clarifies his stance on Jake Paul fighting Gervonta DavisIn a follow-up X post, Garcia doubled down on his statement regarding the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and clarified what bothered him. The boxing superstar appears to have an issue with the former Disney star making his Davis seem like a fair opponent in the ring.Garcia criticized Paul's &quot;blatant disregard for the truth&quot; and called the fight a &quot;smoke and mirrors show&quot; in his post. In an X post, Garcia wrote:&quot;I really don’t have a problem with Jake Paul at all; my problem is his blatant disregard for the truth about this fight. He’s acting like it’s fair he’s a heavyweight fighting a lightweight, and he’s making points like he’s going to be legit fighting 'Tank' like that. So when I said it’s like [the] WWE, I meant it’s a smoking mirrors show. Just be true to yourself, stop lying to yourself.&quot;