  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia's "boxing is officially the WWE" diss ahead of Gervonta Davis fight, 'KingRy' returns fire

Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia's "boxing is officially the WWE" diss ahead of Gervonta Davis fight, 'KingRy' returns fire

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:54 GMT
Jake Paul (left) responds to Ryan Garcia
Jake Paul (left) responds to Ryan Garcia's (rght) diss. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jake Paul recently responded to Ryan Garcia seemingly dissing his fight against Gervonta Davis with some harsh words. Unsurprisingly, 'KingRy' soon returned fire by criticizing Paul for allegedly misleading fans about his next fight.

Ad

After the Davis vs. Paul fight was announced, Garcia seemingly fired a shot at their controversial clash by claiming that "boxing is officially the WWE" in an X post. In a recent interview, Paul addressed Garcia's diss and pointed out that the WWE was a highly successful promotion. He said:

"Is that a bad thing? The WWE is a $12 billion company. I think he's just mad that I'm gonna get an opportunity to beat 'Tank' and he obviously got knocked out and embarrassed, so his insecurities are coming out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garcia soon shared a clip of Paul's comments and issued a response via an X post. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s really sad to see how dishonest he is. You are 200 pounds plus, you’ll make the 195-pound limit, then shoot to 215, most likely. And you lie to yourself to hype yourself up, you are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading. Lying to yourself sucks."
Ad
Ad

Ryan Garcia clarifies his stance on Jake Paul fighting Gervonta Davis

In a follow-up X post, Garcia doubled down on his statement regarding the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and clarified what bothered him. The boxing superstar appears to have an issue with the former Disney star making his Davis seem like a fair opponent in the ring.

Garcia criticized Paul's "blatant disregard for the truth" and called the fight a "smoke and mirrors show" in his post. In an X post, Garcia wrote:

"I really don’t have a problem with Jake Paul at all; my problem is his blatant disregard for the truth about this fight. He’s acting like it’s fair he’s a heavyweight fighting a lightweight, and he’s making points like he’s going to be legit fighting 'Tank' like that. So when I said it’s like [the] WWE, I meant it’s a smoking mirrors show. Just be true to yourself, stop lying to yourself."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications