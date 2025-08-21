  • home icon
  "Boxing is officially the WWE" - Ryan Garcia reacts to Jake Paul reportedly fighting Gervonta Davis in exhibition bout

"Boxing is officially the WWE" - Ryan Garcia reacts to Jake Paul reportedly fighting Gervonta Davis in exhibition bout

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 21, 2025 06:03 GMT
Ryan Garcia (middle) reacts to Gervonta Davis (right) vs. Jake Paul (left) fight news. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ryan Garcia (middle) reacts to Gervonta Davis (right) vs. Jake Paul (left) fight news. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ryan Garcia recently reacted to Jake Paul reportedly booking a fight against Gervonta Davis and compared contemporary boxing to professional wrestling. Paul and Davis will throw down on Nov. 14 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The event will be streamed on Netflix and will be promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Given that Paul weighed in at nearly 200 pounds for his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Davis tipped the scales at 133.8 pounds in his last outing against Lamont Roach, the contracted weight and number of rounds for the fight are yet to be determined.

In a series of X posts, Garcia shared his thoughts on the Paul-Davis fight and pointed out the massive weight disparity between the two men. Calling it a bluff in one post, Garcia wrote:

"I strongly doubt this happens. No way Gervonta accepted 195 pounds. Gervonta is already small naturally, and you really think he will decide to balloon up to 195 pounds? You got to be delusional to think this is going to happen."

In a follow-up tweet, Garcia compared boxing to WWE and wrote:

"Boxing is officially the WWE."
Ryan Garcia issues prediction for Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Despite his skepticism, Ryan Garcia also shared a prediction for the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. 'KingRy' believes that weight will play a huge role in the outcome of this fight, and he'd bet on Paul getting his hand raised.

In an X post, Garcia backed "the heavyweight" to emerge victorious in a potential fight and wrote:

"Btw, if the fight does happen I’d bet on the heavyweight."

In another post, the boxing superstar detailed the "new blueprint" for upcoming pugilists and claimed that the "integrity" of the sport was in danger. He wrote:

"This just proves that the new blueprint is getting popular. Be a decent fighter. Pick fights to win that give you an advantage and continue to rack in money. Integrity of the sport is getting ruined every day. If you are an up-and-coming fighter, I’d just focus on strictly building your name."

Garcia isn't the only one critical of the WBA lightweight champion accepting a fight against Paul. Given the significant size difference, many boxing fans sounded off on the reported exhibition bout on social media.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
