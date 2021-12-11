Jake Paul reveals he was disappointed when Tommy Fury pulled out; says he was looking forward to "embarrass the Fury family name" 

Jake Paul has admitted that he was disappointed after finding out that Tommy Fury withdrew from their scheduled clash on December 18. Fury pulled out citing a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

In an interview with Gareth A. Davies, 'The Problem Child' revealed he was initially disappointed at not being able to fight 'TNT'. This is because he wanted to "embarrass the Fury family name" and damage their boxing legacy by beating Tommy:

"I was disappointed at first you know, I wanted to embarrass the Fury family name and you know sort of strip away their legacy. I was looking forward to that. For that reason I'm disappointed," Jake Paul said.

Check out the interview below:

Undefeated boxers Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to fight on December 18 after a heated build-up where Paul and Tommy's father John Fury got into a serious altercation during a press conference. Fury, however, was forced to pull out of the fight and was later replaced by one of Paul's opponents from earlier this year, Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley locked horns on August 29, 2021. Jake Paul managed to escape with a split-decision win in what was a closely fought boxing match.

Jake Paul looks to knock Tyron Woodley out on December 18

Jake Paul claims the world will see a much improved version of 'The Problem Child' in his upcoming rematch with the former UFC welterweight champion. Paul said he's in better condition than the last time he fought 'The Chosen One', even claiming he's in the best shape of his life.

Paul spoke about having made some changes to his nutrition plan as well as workout routine which he believes will help him get the job done in a far more convincing manner than the last fight. Paul made it clear that he'll be looking to put Woodley away this time around:

"You're going to see a better Jake Paul. A more conditioned Jake Paul. We worked on a lot of things this camp. I'm in the best shape of my life. I brought in a nutritionist and I changed my whole workout and strength and conditioning. I'm going to go there and knock him out," Paul said.

