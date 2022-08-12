"The biggest b***h move" - Jake Paul reveals DM he sent to Pedro Munhoz after Sean O'Malley bout at UFC 276

Jake Paul was unhappy with how Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz had ended. The YouTuber even admitted that he messaged the UFC veteran after the fight to tell him off.

At UFC 276, the highly-anticipated bantamweight clash between O'Malley and Munhoz ended via no-contest. It came after 'Sugar' poked Munhoz in the eye, rendering the 35-year-old unable to continue.

Paul apparently believes the Brazilian faked an eye injury to avoid an inevitable loss.

O'Malley appeared as a guest on BS w/ Jake Paul. During their conversation, 'The Problem Child' brought up the situation with Munhoz and even revealed what he told the Brazilian bantamweight.

"I just have to say, bro: Pedro Munhoz pulled the biggest bitch move in all of UFC history," Paul told O'Malley. "And Pedro, if you're watching this, you are a f***ing b****, mate. I went out of my f***ing way to DM him. I don't DM people, [but] I DM'd him. I found his little s***ty Instagram and I said, 'Yo! You are the biggest b**** in the world.'"

Watch the video below:

The up-and-coming boxer proceeded to share the actual screencap of the message he sent Munhoz. It read:

"You are a p***y with all these fake a** injury's [sic] you're trying to take during this fight. You're an embarrassment."

Jake Paul's DM to Pedro Munhoz

It is important to note, however, that Munhoz was ahead on two of the official scorecards before the bout was cut short. Judges Mike Beltran and Doug Crosby scored round one 10-9 for Muhnoz, while Sal D'Amato had it 10-9 in favor of O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley chimes in on the cancelation of Jake Paul's fight

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the controversial cancelation of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

The bout was supposed to take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, the event was scrapped after Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) claimed that Rahman Jr. wasn't on pace to make the contracted weight.

According to the rising UFC bantamweight star, Rahman Jr. is solely to blame for the cancelation. During an episode of RedHawk Recap, a podcast hosted by his coach Tim Welch, O'Malley said:

"Jake shouldn't have to accept the fight 15 pounds heavier. I wouldn't either. It's such a big gap though, like, how f***ing stupid can you be? It's not professional, it's very pathetic honestly."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew