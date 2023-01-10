Jake Paul reveals explicit contract details that KSI is yet to accept, gives YouTuber an ultimatum to respond

Jake Paul and KSI are two of the most prominent names in the YouTube boxing scene, and they have been a roaring success since their inception in 2018. Following his third-round TKO victory over Joe Weller in February 2018, UK social media sensation KSI challenged the Paul brothers to a boxing match.

Since then, KSI has fought Logan Paul twice, settling for a majority draw in 2018 and defeating him in a rematch in November 2019. Given their history, a fight against 'The Problem Child' appears to be the greater draw, and 2023 appears to be the ideal year for it to materialize.

KSI was scheduled to fight polarizing MMA fighter Dillon Danis on January 14, 2023. However, Danis pulled out of the fight, citing weight issues and a lack of preparation. KSI will now square off against Faze Temperrr, who stepped in as a replacement.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, KSI alleged that Paul's stalling of negotiations had precluded a potential fight between the two from coming to fruition. Jake Paul took to Twitter to address KSI's claims and reveal the explicit details of the contract he has offered the UK social media star. He wrote:

"I sent KSI and his team a contract over a month ago. I offered to come to the UK, 185 pounds and 10 rounds. I have been at 8 rounds since Askren.He and his team have yet to respond."

"The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn’t respond next week after his show, then it’s going to have to be in the US. The best part is he tells @arielhelwani that I’m hiding behind negotiations when in fact he has yet to respond. Hahaha."

Check out the tweets below:

KSI sheds light on whether Jake Paul's victory over Anderson Silva was rigged

In October 2022, Jake Paul engaged in an exhilarating eight-round boxing match with MMA legend Anderson Silva. 'The Problem Child' aced the toughest test of his boxing career and silenced his detractors by defeating one of the greatest MMA fighters in history.

The decisive moment in the fight came in the eighth round when Paul dropped Silva. Nonetheless, a number of combat sports experts and fighters, such as Paddy Pimblett, asserted that Silva may have taken a dive for a substantial financial reward.

KSI offered his stance on the fight in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. While he accepted that the fight wasn't rigged, he clearly wasn't impressed by Paul's display that night:

"No! It's not rigged.... but I don't rate Jake Paul when it comes to boxing.... compared to me. I just know what I can do."

KSI also asserted that a fight between Paul and himself would be greater than Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Catch KSI's comments below (23:30):

