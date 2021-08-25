Jake Paul reveals what Stipe Miocic told him about fighting in Cleveland

Jake Paul and Stipe Miocic both hail from Cleveland and have often asserted their support for one another in their respective combat sports careers.

In an interview with Fight Hype, Jake Paul opened up on his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley. The interviewer praised Paul for bringing the sport of boxing to Cleveland in the form of a major event – something that no other high-profile boxers have been able to do as of late.

The YouTube star responded to this by expressing his excitement about fighting in his native Cleveland. Paul also revealed what former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic told him about fighting in their hometown. He said:

“Yeah, that’s the thing about it. For me, it’s surreal. Like I said, it’s a dream come true. You know, I feel like, it’s like all my hard work and coming back to my hometown and putting on a show; it’s perfect timing. And it’s the perfect story. It’s the perfect narrative. I’m trying to keep my emotions like, level, you know, I’m trying to stay as calm as possible.”

“I was just talking with Stipe (Miocic), and he was saying when he fought here, he got an adrenaline dump, and he was in front of everyone. Like, he was getting goosebumps and he was getting emotional because it was his hometown. So, I’m trying to find the balance of being excited but not too excited. So, I think after the fight, my emotions will probably show more, after I get the W.”

Paul also predicted that he would stop Woodley in round 3.

Jake Paul aims to continue his win streak while Stipe Miocic looks to return to the win column

Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over former MMA star Ben Askren in April 2021. Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer and will be aiming to extend his win streak to 4-0 by beating former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. Their professional boxing match will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic lost the UFC Heavyweight title in a rematch against Francis Ngannou. Miocic was beaten via second-round KO at UFC 260 in March 2021. The UFC Heavyweight legend is currently looking to return to winning ways and has vowed to reclaim the title.

