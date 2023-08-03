Jake Paul's 8-0 sparring partner for the Nate Diaz fight discusses what impressed him about 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul's sparring partner has opened up about being a part of Paul's training camp for his fight against Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the squared circle this weekend, this time against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Coming off a loss at the hands of Tommy Fury, Paul has made a lot of changes in order to prepare for his upcoming fight. Interestingly, he even brought in a whole new team and reunited with his former trainer, boxing legend Shane Mosley.

In preparations for Nate Diaz, Jake Paul has worked with 8-0 middleweight boxer Joshua Pagan. The 23-year-old sparred with Paul a number of times and seems to be impressed with his skills. Speaking of the same during a recent interview with SunSport, Pagan revealed what impressed him about 'The Problem Child' ahead of his fight against Diaz. He said:

"This camp was really great. We trained at 10am every day, followed by strength and conditioning later in the day. It was pretty similar to what a day in my camp is like. Jake’s work ethic and willingness to learn is what impressed me about him."

Jake Paul believes his former team was letting him make mistakes

As mentioned earlier, Paul split up with former trainer BJ Flores and reunited with Shane Mosley following his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. According to 'The Problem Child', his old team was too reluctant to say anything to him and let him make the mistakes that could've been avoided.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with DAZN, Jake Paul mentioned how he has gone back to the drawing board and fixed all of those mistakes. While claiming that he already feels like a different fighter, 'The Problem Child' said:

"My old team was letting me make a lot of mistakes and not saying anything about it. Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and I'm only three years into the sport so I don't know these mistakes I'm making but they just didn't apparently want to say anything. Now I've been going backwards fixing all of those things and I'm able to speed up the learning process, I already feel like a different fighter. (h/t The Mirror)