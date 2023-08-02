Jake Paul throws accusations at former team for 'letting him make mistakes'; explains why he changed trainers 

Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' has discussed his trainer switch.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to return to the ring on Saturday night opposite the former UFC star. The fight will be Paul's first bout since his loss to Tommy Fury in February, when 'TNT' handed him the first defeat of his career by split decision.

The YouTuber's return will also be the first ten-round boxing match of his career. Furthermore, it'll be his first back with Shane Mosley since 2021. 'Sugar' famously trained Paul early in his career, guiding him to his first professional win.

After that, Jake Paul began being trained by BJ Flores. The former heavyweight title challenger guided him to wins over names such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. However, following the loss to Fury, Flores was replaced with Mosley.

In a recent interview with DAZN, 'The Problem Child' discussed the switch. According to Paul, he felt the change was important to clear the mistakes he was making.

In the interview, he stated:

"My old team was letting me make a lot of mistakes and not saying anything about it. Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and I'm only three years into the sport so I don't know these mistakes I'm making but they just didn't apparently want to say anything. Now I've been going backwards fixing all of those things and I'm able to speed up the learning process, I already feel like a different fighter. (h/t The Mirror)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Shane Mosley responds to Dillon Danis

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight week got a curveball thanks to Dillon Danis.

'El Jefe' has been an enemy of 'The Problem Child', since 2021. The two were in talks to fight that March on Triller pay-per-view, but the bout instead famously went to Ben Askren.

'Funky' was later knocked out by Paul, just months after getting a hip replacement.

According to leaked DM's that Danis released in 2021, that was exactly why that fight happened. In the leaked messages, Mosley told the Bellator fighter that he's likely going to have to fake an injury to get the bout, as Paul doesn't want an actual challenge.

To his credit, Jake Paul's boxing coach responded on Instagram and stated that he didn't control his social media at the time and that Danis is a level below.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul's trainer Shane Mosley responds to Dillon Danis leaking DMs accusing him of betraying Jake in 2021 (after they initially split before now reuniting ahead of the Nate Diaz fight)… pic.twitter.com/e3ut3nzYpo